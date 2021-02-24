Workers unload a shipment of Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine at Budapest Airport, Hungary. File photo: Reuters Workers unload a shipment of Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine at Budapest Airport, Hungary. File photo: Reuters
Hungary starts using China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in EU first

  • ‘This is an important day as we begin inoculations with the Chinese vaccines,’ Prime Minister Orban says
  • He also said the country cannot yet ease its partial lockdown as a third Covid-19 wave has boosted new cases

Updated: 8:47pm, 24 Feb, 2021

