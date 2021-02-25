Turkish pilot Noyan Pasin speaks to media after he and two others received jail sentences for their role in helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon. Photo: AFP Turkish pilot Noyan Pasin speaks to media after he and two others received jail sentences for their role in helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon. Photo: AFP
Carlos Ghosn: Turkey sentences pilots, airline official for their role in escape from Japan

  • The former Nissan boss was smuggled in a musical instrument case from Japan to Lebanon, but the pilots said they did not know he was on board
  • The Turkish trial ran in parallel with hearings in Japan and the US, where Michael Taylor and his son lost their appeal against extradition to Tokyo

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:03am, 25 Feb, 2021

