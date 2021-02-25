A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a mobile clinic in Israel. Photo: AFP
‘Real world’ study finds Pfizer coronavirus vaccine 94 per cent effective
- Peer-reviewed research involving 1.2 million people in Israel confirmed that mass immunisation can break Covid-19 transmission
- Meanwhile, British researchers found that people who received two doses of the Pfizer shot are generating strong antibody responses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a mobile clinic in Israel. Photo: AFP