Activists rally in Washington on February 19 to encourage Canada and other countries to label China’s treatment of Uygurs and other minority groups as genocide. Photo: Reuters
Dutch parliament declares China’s treatment of Uygurs is genocide
- The Netherlands is the first European country to make such a statement, while Canadian lawmakers passed a similar resolution earlier this week
- The Dutch non-binding motion cites actions by Beijing such as ‘measures intended to prevent births’ and ‘having punishment camps’
