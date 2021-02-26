Most victims of image-based abuse and revenge porn are women, who are often targeted by acquaintances or former partners. Photo: TNS Most victims of image-based abuse and revenge porn are women, who are often targeted by acquaintances or former partners. Photo: TNS
Sharing ‘deepfake’ pornography should be criminalised, UK review finds

  • Although Britain made revenge porn a crime in 2015, the law has not kept up with new forms of abuse such as editing a person’s headshot onto a nude
  • The Law Commission recommended four new offences to criminalise all cases where an intimate image is taken or shared without consent

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 3:06pm, 26 Feb, 2021

