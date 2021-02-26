Shamima Begum at Britain’s Gatwick Airport in February 2015. File photo: EPA-EFE/Handout Shamima Begum at Britain’s Gatwick Airport in February 2015. File photo: EPA-EFE/Handout
Islamic State bride Shamima Begum cannot return to Britain, Supreme Court rules

  • The 21-year-old lost her bid to return to the UK to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds
  • Begum left her home in east London at the age of 15 to travel to Syria with two school friends, and married an Isis fighter

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:47pm, 26 Feb, 2021

