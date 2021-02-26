A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine reduces transmission after one dose, UK study finds

  • Researchers found a fourfold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic Covid-19 infection among health workers who have been jabbed for more than 12 days
  • Earlier, a key Israeli study showed that two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic cases by 94 per cent across all age groups

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:58pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE