A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Britain. File photo: Reuters
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine reduces transmission after one dose, UK study finds
- Researchers found a fourfold decrease in the risk of asymptomatic Covid-19 infection among health workers who have been jabbed for more than 12 days
- Earlier, a key Israeli study showed that two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic cases by 94 per cent across all age groups
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
