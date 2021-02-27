Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Scotland leader Alex Salmond slams ‘failed’ government in feud rocking Scotland
- Salmond accuses First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of misleading the parliament about her role in the investigation into sexual harassment claims against him
- If Sturgeon is found to have misled parliament, she could be forced to resign
