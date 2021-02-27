A Huawei logo on the facade of its store at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
politico | Huawei’s European executives ‘promoted content on fabricated news sites’
- Researchers found 16 websites that seem to be operated by the same people, often sharing the same written by Huawei executives
- A Huawei spokesperson there is ‘already an investigation happening as we speak’
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo on the facade of its store at a shopping complex in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters