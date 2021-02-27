A pedestrian walks past a closed souvenir shop on Oxford Street in London. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus brings Europe’s shopping mecca Oxford Street to its knees
- Oxford Street’s reputation as Europe’s premier shopping destination faces its biggest threat in decades amid a flood of store closures
- In a bid to stop the rot, the local council is spending millions on a makeover, including a plan for more pedestrian space and pop-up parks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A pedestrian walks past a closed souvenir shop on Oxford Street in London. File photo: AFP