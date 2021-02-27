Soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment carry the coffin of Captain Tom Moore during his funeral in Bedford on Saturday. Photo: AP Soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment carry the coffin of Captain Tom Moore during his funeral in Bedford on Saturday. Photo: AP
UK bids farewell to coronavirus hero Captain Tom Moore with plane fly-past, gun salute at funeral

  • Soldiers formed a guard of honour and gave a firing salute at a ceremony held by the 100-year-old war veteran’s family in Bedford
  • Moore, who died in February, raised nearly US$45 million for health care charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden last year

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:48pm, 27 Feb, 2021

