Soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment carry the coffin of Captain Tom Moore during his funeral in Bedford on Saturday. Photo: AP
UK bids farewell to coronavirus hero Captain Tom Moore with plane fly-past, gun salute at funeral
- Soldiers formed a guard of honour and gave a firing salute at a ceremony held by the 100-year-old war veteran’s family in Bedford
- Moore, who died in February, raised nearly US$45 million for health care charities by completing 100 lengths of his garden last year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment carry the coffin of Captain Tom Moore during his funeral in Bedford on Saturday. Photo: AP