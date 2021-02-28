A patient with coronavirus breathes with the help of an oxygen mask at an intensive care unit in the regional hospital in Chernivtsi, western Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo: AP
One patient killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital
- This is the second incident in the country this month in which patients have died in a hospital because of oxygen flaring
- Earlier this month, three patients and a doctor died in a fire in a hospital treating coronavirus cases in Zaporizhzhya, in southeastern Ukraine
