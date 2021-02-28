A police officer restrains a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre. Photo: PA / DPA
Coronavirus: Hundreds of protesters in Ireland clash with police in anti-lockdown demonstration
- Scenes turned violent with fireworks aimed at officers at close-range. Police charged the crowd numerous times with batons drawn
- Police said three officers were injured, one of whom was hospitalised in the protest, which lasted around two hours
