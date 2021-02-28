Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street, London. Photo: Reuters
UK finance chief Rishi Sunak to provide £5 billion in grants to pandemic-hit businesses in budget
- PM Boris Johnson has unveiled a route out of lockdown for England, however, some businesses will need to remain closed until the summer
- ‘This £5 billion of extra cash grants will ensure our high streets can open their doors with optimism,’ said Sunak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
