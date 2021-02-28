Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow on February 20. Photo: Reuters
Russia sends Navalny to notorious prison camp feared by inmates
- Navalny has begun serving a two-and-a-half-year term at a jail in the Vladimir region, about 100 kilometres east of the Russian capital
- The jail, where inmates are kept in barracks and typically do manual labour, is classified as a ‘red zone’ where the administration controls every aspect of life
Topic | Russia
