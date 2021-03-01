Health care workers treat Covid-19 patients at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg Health care workers treat Covid-19 patients at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Up to six cases of Manaus variant, first found in Brazil, detected in UK

  • Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland
  • Two of three cases found in England were from a household that had a history of travel to Brazil. The third case has yet to be identified

Reuters
Updated: 7:28am, 1 Mar, 2021

