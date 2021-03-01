Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have spoken about their decision to leave royal life and move to the US. Photo: AP
Prince Harry tells Oprah stepping back from royal life was ‘unbelievably tough’
- An excerpt of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the British prince and his wife Meghan Markle was released ahead of its March 7 airing
- Prince Harry referred to his mother, Princess Diana, and said he was glad he and Meghan had each other when they left royal life
Topic | Royalty
