Nicolas Sarkozy withdrew from active politics after failing to be chosen as his conservative party’s presidential candidate for France’s 2017 election. Photo: EPA Nicolas Sarkozy withdrew from active politics after failing to be chosen as his conservative party’s presidential candidate for France’s 2017 election. Photo: EPA
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to jail

  • Sarkozy was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved
  • He withdrew from active politics after failing to be chosen as his conservative party’s presidential candidate for France’s 2017 election

Associated Press
Updated: 10:14pm, 1 Mar, 2021

