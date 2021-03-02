Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh takes part in an event at Windsor castle in July 2020. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Philip moved to specialised London heart hospital
- Queen Elizabeth’s husband, 99, was transferred to undergo testing for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection
- Philip, who received his first coronavirus jab in January, is not believed to have Covid-19
Topic | Royalty
