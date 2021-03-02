Gallery workers pose with an artwork by Winston Churchill that was sold at Christie's auction house in London. Photo: AFP
Winston Churchill painting sold by Angelina Jolie smashes auction record
- Christie’s auction house said the painting was the British wartime prime minister’s ‘most important work’. It sold for US$9.75 million
- Churchill gave it to former US president Franklin Roosevelt, and it was reportedly later bought by Brad Pitt as a gift to the actress in 2011
