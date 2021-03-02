Nurses take part in a march on February 7 to demand that officials provide security for them after two nurses were attacked by the family of a deceased Covid-19 patient. Photo: AP
Covid-19 health workers faced over 400 acts of violence in 2020, report finds
- A health NGO said there were over 1,000 insults, beatings and arrests against health care workers, with nearly half directly related to the coronavirus
- About 80 per cent of the perpetrators were civilians, but threats also came from public authorities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
