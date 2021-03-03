Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout
‘Chinese virus, get out!’: lecturer from China beaten in Britain amid spike in hate crimes
- Peng Wang, who teaches at the University of Southampton, suffered face and arm injuries after being beaten by four men while jogging near his home
- Reports of race crime against people of East Asian appearance in Britain have soared in the past year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
