Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout
Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout
World /  Europe

‘Chinese virus, get out!’: lecturer from China beaten in Britain amid spike in hate crimes

  • Peng Wang, who teaches at the University of Southampton, suffered face and arm injuries after being beaten by four men while jogging near his home
  • Reports of race crime against people of East Asian appearance in Britain have soared in the past year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 3:49am, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout
Lecturer Peng Wang suffered a bloody nose and bruises to his face after he was attacked in the British city of Southampton last week. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE