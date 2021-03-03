Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for an event in Auckland in October 2018. Photo: AFP
Meghan Markle awarded US$630,000 in costs after winning privacy case against British tabloid
- The Mail on Sunday had published parts of a five-page letter the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her estranged father
- The judge ordered the paper to pay the sum as interim costs, but warned that the final amount may be ‘considerably more than that’
