Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Ryan said it was ‘unrealistic’ to expect the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year. Photo: AP
WHO says coronavirus pandemic unlikely to end this year, as Covax details vaccine roll-out
- The World Health Organization’s Michael Ryan said the focus should be on reducing transmissions to bring an end to hospitalisations and deaths
- The Covax Facility will distribute 238 million Covid-19 vaccines by the end of May, with Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia among the biggest recipients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. Ryan said it was ‘unrealistic’ to expect the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year. Photo: AP