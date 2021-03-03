Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP
Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron
World /  Europe

French army ‘tortured and murdered’ Algerian independence figure Ali Boumendjel, President Macron admits

  • France ruled Algeria for more than a hundred years and the independence war from 1954-62 left 1.5 million Algerians dead
  • Authorities previously claimed Ali committed suicide in detention, a lie his widow and family members campaigned to see overturned

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:39pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP
Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE