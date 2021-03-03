Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was ‘tortured and murdered’ by the French army during the war in Algeria. Photo: AFP
French army ‘tortured and murdered’ Algerian independence figure Ali Boumendjel, President Macron admits
- France ruled Algeria for more than a hundred years and the independence war from 1954-62 left 1.5 million Algerians dead
- Authorities previously claimed Ali committed suicide in detention, a lie his widow and family members campaigned to see overturned
