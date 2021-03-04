Police cordoned off the site of a stabbing attack in Vetlanda, Sweden on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Police cordoned off the site of a stabbing attack in Vetlanda, Sweden on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Sweden stabbing rampage leaves three in life-threatening condition

  • The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police
  • Five other people were hurt, two of them with serious injuries

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:13am, 4 Mar, 2021

