A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination centre set up in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport, in February. Photo: AP A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination centre set up in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport, in February. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Italy blocks export of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia

  • The order halting a shipment of 250,000 doses is the first under an EU vaccine monitoring scheme
  • AstraZeneca has come under fire in the EU for supplying only a fraction of the shots it had promised the bloc

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:21am, 5 Mar, 2021

