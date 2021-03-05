A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination centre set up in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport, in February. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Italy blocks export of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia
- The order halting a shipment of 250,000 doses is the first under an EU vaccine monitoring scheme
- AstraZeneca has come under fire in the EU for supplying only a fraction of the shots it had promised the bloc
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
