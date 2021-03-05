Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in the weekly prime minister’s questions. He told Labour MP Kim Johnson that Britain is ‘very grateful’ for the Chinese community’s contribution to the country. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson deflects call for apology over deportation of Chinese sailors after WWII
- Hundreds of Chinese merchant seamen who had been subcontracted into Britain’s navy were taken from their families in Liverpool after the war
- Labour MP Kim Johnson asked if the government would apologise for the lasting emotional trauma caused by the deportations
