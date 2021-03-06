Signs in Italian saying “no gathering” hang from a closed gate of a primary school in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AP Signs in Italian saying “no gathering” hang from a closed gate of a primary school in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AP
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Italy marks highest annual death toll since World War II

  • The hard-hit European nation recorded 746,146 total deaths in 2020, 15 per cent more than the average for the previous five years
  • Italy has seen more than 3 million people infected with Covid-19, of whom close to 100,000 have died

DPA
Updated: 4:59am, 6 Mar, 2021

