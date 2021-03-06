Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

Coronavirus surge sweeping Europe powered by speedy variants

  • Europe saw a 9 per cent increase in new Covid-19 cases last week, with the so-called UK variant spreading significantly in 27 countries
  • The coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa is now present in 26 European countries, while the Brazilian variant has been detected in 15 countries

Topic |   European Union
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:01pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP
Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE