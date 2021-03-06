Carabinieri officers patrol one of the main access roads to Bollate, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy. Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9 per cent from the previous week and ending a six-week decline. Photo: AP
Coronavirus surge sweeping Europe powered by speedy variants
- Europe saw a 9 per cent increase in new Covid-19 cases last week, with the so-called UK variant spreading significantly in 27 countries
- The coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa is now present in 26 European countries, while the Brazilian variant has been detected in 15 countries
Topic | European Union
