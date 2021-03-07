A Cypriot demonstrator during a protest against the country’s controversial Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo” that they say promotes satanic worship. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire / DPA A Cypriot demonstrator during a protest against the country’s controversial Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo” that they say promotes satanic worship. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire / DPA
Christians in Cyprus demonstrate against ‘satanic’ Eurovision song entry ‘El Diablo’

  • An online petition against the song has now been signed by more than 19,000 people
  • A week ago, an anonymous caller threatened to set the state broadcaster RIK on fire because of the song

DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:34am, 7 Mar, 2021

