A fiery river of glowing lava flows on the north-east side of the Mount Etna volcano engulfed with ashes and smoke near Milo, Sicily. Photo: AP
Sicily’s Mount Etna continues its spectacular explosions as ash rains on towns

  • Lava flowed slowly from the southeast crater down an uninhabited side, as it has been doing for the past three weeks
  • Locals have taken to covering cars with carpets, blankets and sheets of cardboard to make clean-up easier after each blast

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:29am, 8 Mar, 2021

