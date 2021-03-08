A fiery river of glowing lava flows on the north-east side of the Mount Etna volcano engulfed with ashes and smoke near Milo, Sicily. Photo: AP
Sicily’s Mount Etna continues its spectacular explosions as ash rains on towns
- Lava flowed slowly from the southeast crater down an uninhabited side, as it has been doing for the past three weeks
- Locals have taken to covering cars with carpets, blankets and sheets of cardboard to make clean-up easier after each blast
Topic | Volcanoes
