Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest for months. Photo: dpa
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe completes five-year sentence in Iran, prompting UK to call for immediate release
- Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained while on holiday in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran
- Her husband welcomed the news but warned that his wife remained a pawn in a diplomatic dispute between the UK and Iran
Topic | Iran
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest for months. Photo: dpa