People in Bern, Switzerland, hold signs during a protest hours after voters accepted an initiative to ban full facial coverings in public places. Photo: AFP
Switzerland to ban Muslim women’s face and body coverings after narrow majority vote
- The result means the ban must now be incorporated into the constitution and will apply in restaurants, shops and in public
- Opponents accuse the group of promoting anti-Islamic xenophobia and only wanting to stir up sentiment against Muslims
Topic | Human rights
People in Bern, Switzerland, hold signs during a protest hours after voters accepted an initiative to ban full facial coverings in public places. Photo: AFP