Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP
Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

French aviation billionaire and politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash at age 69

  • French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes, saying in a tweet that ‘Olivier Dassault loved France’
  • The Dassault Aviation group is behind the Falcon private jet, the Mirage warplane and, most recently, the state-of-the art Rafale fighter

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:19am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP
Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE