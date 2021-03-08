Olivier Dassault, left and his father Serge Dassault in Paris in 1997. Olivier died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed near Deauville France. His father died in 2018. Photo: AFP
French aviation billionaire and politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash at age 69
- French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes, saying in a tweet that ‘Olivier Dassault loved France’
- The Dassault Aviation group is behind the Falcon private jet, the Mirage warplane and, most recently, the state-of-the art Rafale fighter
