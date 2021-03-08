Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Meghan and Prince Harry lay bare royal rift in Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Hotly anticipated Meghan and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey airs at last
  • Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts; Prince Harry felt ‘trapped’ in royal family

Topic |   Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:28am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters
Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t ‘fully understand what the job was’ when she married Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE