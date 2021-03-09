Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow in August. Photo: Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be made in Italy in first EU deal
- The decision comes as the country’s Covid-19 deaths top 100,000, while Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledges to speed up the nation’s inoculation campaign
- The Russian vaccine started to gain broader international recognition after Lancet published peer-reviewed trial results showing a 91.6 per cent efficacy
