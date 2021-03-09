A sculpture in the almost-deserted centre of Naples. Mario Draghi’s government was considering additional restrictions to slow a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: EPA
Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 100,000
- Italy becomes 7th country to register 100,000 Covid-19 deaths
- PM Mario Draghi says things getting worse as cases climb
