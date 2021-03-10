Caroline Wilson’s article in Chinese was posted on the official WeChat account of the British embassy in Beijing last week. Photo: Felix Wong Caroline Wilson’s article in Chinese was posted on the official WeChat account of the British embassy in Beijing last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Caroline Wilson’s article in Chinese was posted on the official WeChat account of the British embassy in Beijing last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Britain
China summons British ambassador over her ‘inappropriate’ article

  • The foreign ministry described Caroline Wilson’s piece defending international media coverage of China as ‘full of lecturer arrogance and ideological prejudice’
  • The article was posted on the UK embassy’s WeChat account amid already tense relations between the two nations over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and other issues

Reuters
Updated: 1:00am, 10 Mar, 2021

