Caroline Wilson’s article in Chinese was posted on the official WeChat account of the British embassy in Beijing last week. Photo: Felix Wong
China summons British ambassador over her ‘inappropriate’ article
- The foreign ministry described Caroline Wilson’s piece defending international media coverage of China as ‘full of lecturer arrogance and ideological prejudice’
- The article was posted on the UK embassy’s WeChat account amid already tense relations between the two nations over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and other issues
Topic | Britain
