Coronavirus: Britain rejects ‘completely false’ vaccine export ban claims by EU
- ‘Let me be clear, we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells parliament
- His comments came after London wrote to European Council chief Charles Michel to protest about his claim made in a newsletter
