People arrive to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey, London. Photo: PA via AP
Coronavirus variant discovered in Britain has significantly higher death rate: study
- The B.1.1.7 strain is between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more deadly than previous dominant variants, a British study found
- It has 23 mutations in its genetic code and some of them have made it far more easily spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
