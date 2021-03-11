CCTV footage of Sarah Everard in south London. Photo: AFP CCTV footage of Sarah Everard in south London. Photo: AFP
Sarah Everard case: elite UK police officer suspected of murder

  • UK police find suspected human remains in search for missing woman
  • Officer from Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command arrested

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:16pm, 11 Mar, 2021

