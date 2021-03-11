Denmark has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab. Photo: AFP Denmark has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  • The jab would be suspended for 14 days
  • AstraZeneca said peer-reviewed data had confirmed the vaccine was generally well tolerated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:50pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Denmark has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab. Photo: AFP
