Britain’s Prince William visits a school in east London on Thursday. Photo: AP
‘We’re not racist’: Prince William defends UK royal family after Meghan-Harry Oprah Winfrey interview
- The monarch said he had not talked to his younger brother since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago
- In the two-hour show, Meghan said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark her son Archie’s skin might be
