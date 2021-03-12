An Italian soldier receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
WHO says no reason not to use AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine
- The UN body said that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported
- Several countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s jab following reports of the formation of blood clots in some vaccinated people
