An Italian soldier receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters An Italian soldier receives a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
WHO says no reason not to use AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine

  • The UN body said that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported
  • Several countries have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s jab following reports of the formation of blood clots in some vaccinated people

Reuters
Updated: 9:16pm, 12 Mar, 2021

