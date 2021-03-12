British police officers conduct a search behind a house in Deal during the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard. Photo: Reuters
UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman Sarah Everard
- The 33-year-old disappeared while walking home in south London last week and a police officer was arrested on suspicion of her kidnap and murder
- Her case has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety
