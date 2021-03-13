Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP
World /  Europe

British public turn against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after racism claims

  • For the first time, a larger proportion of British people view the Duke of Sussex negatively, a new poll shows, while the duchess’ popularity continues to fall
  • Perception of Prince Charles was also hit, after Prince Harry said his father at one point stopped taking his calls

Topic |   Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:22am, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE