A mourner lights a candle at a makeshift altar during a vigil for Sarah Everard, following her kidnap and murder, in Nottingham, UK on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A mourner lights a candle at a makeshift altar during a vigil for Sarah Everard, following her kidnap and murder, in Nottingham, UK on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Crime
World /  Europe

London policeman appears in court as Sarah Everard’s murder sparks safety protests

  • Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who paid their respects on Saturday at an impromptu memorial in London
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and his partner Carrie Symonds would light a candle in memory of Everard on Saturday evening

Reuters
Updated: 4:15am, 14 Mar, 2021

