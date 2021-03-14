British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP
Sports commentator Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, dies at the age of 97
- Australian writer Clive James, a fan of F1, once famously described Walker as a man broadcasting as if his trousers were on fire
- Autosport magazine, in 2000, said Walker had ‘done possibly more to popularise motor racing in Britain than anyone else’
