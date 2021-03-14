British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP
British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Sports commentator Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, dies at the age of 97

  • Australian writer Clive James, a fan of F1, once famously described Walker as a man broadcasting as if his trousers were on fire
  • Autosport magazine, in 2000, said Walker had ‘done possibly more to popularise motor racing in Britain than anyone else’

Topic |   Formula One (F1)
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:42am, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP
British Formula 1 broadcaster Murray Walker died on Saturday aged 97. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE