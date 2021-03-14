A nurse checks a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for air bubbles. Photo: Bloomberg A nurse checks a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for air bubbles. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Norway highlights new bleeding issues after AstraZeneca inoculations

  • Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland and Norway have already suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while research is conducted into possible health problems
  • ‘Something like this is rare, but very serious,’ said Steinar Madsen, head of Norway’s medicines agency

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:43am, 14 Mar, 2021

