A nurse checks a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for air bubbles. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Norway highlights new bleeding issues after AstraZeneca inoculations
- Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland and Norway have already suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while research is conducted into possible health problems
- ‘Something like this is rare, but very serious,’ said Steinar Madsen, head of Norway’s medicines agency
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A nurse checks a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for air bubbles. Photo: Bloomberg